City bus schedule not adjusting as Steamboat Resort extends season

A Steamboat Springs Transit bus waits at the Gondola Transit Center earlier in 2021. While Steamboat Resort has extended the ski season to April 16, the city's bus routes will revert to the summer schedule on April 10, after the original closing date of the resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

While Steamboat Resort has extended the ski season by a week for just the second time in the three decades, Steamboat Springs Transit won’t extend the winter bus schedule to match that.

The new closing date for the resort is April 16, but the city’s bus routes will still revert to the summer bus schedule starting April 10, City Manager Gary Suiter told City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“SST service ends as originally planned at the end of the original ski season,” Suiter said. “We will be reverting to summer season schedule with one week of ski season left.”

Steamboat Transportation Manager Jonathan Flint said the city struggles with extending the service because many of the bus drivers they rely on in the winter are seasonal and were told when they started their last day would be April 9.

Flint said many of workers are already working to figure out their next employment and some of them may be starting right away on April 10, making them unavailable for extended service.

The resort last extended the season in 2007, but only for a day. In 1993 there was a one-week extension to the season.

Flint said he remembered in previous extensions that there wasn’t the same level of ridership for the city bus as during the peak of the season, as with warmer weather people were more willing to walk or bike.

The schedule change will lead to less service to the base area for that last week of the ski season, Suiter said. Still, if drivers and buses are available during that final week, Flint said they would try to supplement the summer routes where possible, especially around the times that lifts start up and shut down when rider volume is typically the highest.

