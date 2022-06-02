City accepting applications for mobile food service vendors

Applications are available for permitted mobile food service vendors in six park locations.

Permits are limited and would allow vendors to conduct business between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at River Creek (two spots), Emerald (one spot), Ski Town (one spot), Howelsen (two spots), Dr. Rich Weiss (bike only) and Little Toots (bike only).

Mobile Food Vendor licenses are valid for one year and are renewable upon paying an annual $250 licensing fee. Special events may restrict access to mobile vendors not directly associated with the event.

Currently, the list of events where mobile food vending will be prohibited includes:

• Ski Town Park, Cowpie Classic Rugby Tournament, July 9.

• Ski Town Park & Emerald Park, Soccer Tournament, July 14-17.

• Howelsen Park, Tour de Steamboat, July 15-17.

• Howelsen Park, Emerald Epic, Aug. 6-7.

• Howelsen Park, High School MTB Race, Sept. 8-10.

• Howelsen Park, Free Summer Concert Series, June 24, July 15 and 29, Aug. 5 and Sept. 4.

Applications, vendor requirements and maps of each park can be found at SteamboatSprings.net . The applications must be returned to Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com