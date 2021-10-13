Citizen assist: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 12

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Police Department officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of 13th Street after receiving a report that the business’ intruder alarm had been activated.

3:26 a.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle on the report of a theft that had allegedly occurred.

3:42 a.m. Officers were dispatched after a bear was spotted in the 1000 block of Blue Sage Drive.

10:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 30000 block of Broken Talon Trail in Oak Creek after receiving a report of potential fraud.

5:27 p.m. Crews with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Rollingstone Drive.

5:31 p.m. Threats were reported to officers from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.