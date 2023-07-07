Citing numerous traffic complaints, CDOT suggests Steamboat’s Fourth of July parade needs a new street

After several traffic complaints during and after the Fourth of July parade in Steamboat Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation is recommending the city move next year’s parade back to Yampa Street.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Transportation said that both CDOT and Colorado State Patrol received a number of complaints Tuesday due to traffic on U.S. Highway 40 that occurred as a result of the parade on Lincoln Avenue, which is also part of the highway.

“Steamboat Springs historically handles these events very well, but issues arose when personnel from a third-party traffic control company hired by the city did not show up to handle traffic control,” said Bob Wilson, CDOT communications manager.

Knowing the implications of closing U.S Highway 40 on a holiday, Steamboat Springs Police Chief Mark Beckett said the department had to move swiftly to reallocate its own employees to fill the void and mitigate traffic.

Beckett said he had all hands on deck with 23 officers from the department working the parade that day. The lack of personnel resulted in the diversion of several officers to traffic patrol.

“We had some officers assigned to traffic originally, but we were really only supposed to be focusing on security,” Beckett said. “At these events even a small disturbance can cause a big problem when you have that many people in one place.”

Beckett himself ended up delegating traffic at an intersection for nearly an hour.

Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter said the hope was to have around 16 flaggers from the traffic-control company working the event with people at each major intersection.

He explained the Steamboat Chamber conducted a search for a traffic-control service that was willing to work the Fourth of July and contracted a company that generally does traffic control for construction projects as opposed to large-scale events with lots of people.

Beckett and Suiter both said myriad issues contributed to the traffic problem. For instance, major traffic was caused early on by a delivery truck driver on Yampa Street who refused to move.

With Lincoln Avenue closed that day, Yampa Street was a necessary detour many people had to utilize. Additionally, Beckett said the bike and foot traffic on the street added to the madness.

“One person that makes a mistake and makes a wrong lefthand turn, and next thing you know, instantaneously you have a backup and a 10-minute delay,” Suiter said. “Things compound really quickly.”

Despite the traffic issues and complaints, Beckett said the event went smoothly.

“Our goal was just a safe event,” Beckett said. “We accomplished that goal. We had no security issues.”

CDOT, the Steamboat Springs Police Department and other players in organizing the parade are in the process of drafting an after-action review that will go over both what changes need to happen and what aspects of the parade worked.

When it comes to moving the parade off Lincoln Avenue, the decision rests in the hands of City Council.