Citations show men are the likeliest offenders as Colorado rekindles Click It or Ticket campaign
Starting Monday, April 4, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and many local law enforcement agencies across the state will begin their first seat belt enforcement period of 2022.
Dubbed the Click It or Ticket campaign, CDOT says the heightened enforcement period for seat belt violations will continue through April 20.
According to the state transportation agency, men are more likely than women to get caught not wearing a seat belt.
While the 2020 National Occupant Protection Use Survey found seat belt use in the front seats was slightly lower for males (88.4%) than it was females (92.8%), Colorado State Patrol issued 14,590 seat belt citations in 2021, including 3,780 to female drivers and 10,810 for male drivers.
With fewer men buckling up, more men are being killed on Colorado roads, according to CDOT. Of unbuckled deaths in 2021, 72% were male and 28% were female.
Last year, 232 people who were unbuckled died in wrecks on Colorado roads, marking a 12% increase over 2020. According to a recent statewide survey, Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86%, which is below the national average of 90%.
