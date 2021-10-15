Circumstances surrounding unattended death in Steamboat still unknown
Few details are known about an unattended death that was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in Steamboat Springs.
The person’s identification has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said Friday morning.
The death reportedly occurred behind a residence in the 400 block of Eighth Street in downtown Steamboat.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
