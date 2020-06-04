Cinco de Mayo is Steamboat’s newest Mexican restaurant

Owners José Colin and Dan Bubenheim and employee Emili Campoverde, left, are shown inside the new Cinco de Mayo restaurant on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Owner José Colin is hoping his fresh-baked tortillas and bread will entice customers to stop by and taste his authentic Mexican menu at his new restaurant Cinco de Mayo, which opened this week at 1755 Lincoln Ave. on the west side of Steamboat Springs next door to Golden Leaf.

“We offer authentic, traditional Mexican,” said Dan Bubenheim, a restaurant consultant who has worked with Colin. “It’s something that you would find on the street in Mexico. It’s not Tex-Mex.”

The new restaurant held a soft opening Friday, May 29, and now is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Cinco de Mayo takes over the location that formally housed Taco Cabo before that business moved to Yampa Street last year.

Cinco de Mayo’s breakfast menu includes the Chorizo, Machaca and Sante Fe burritos as well as a breakfast quesadilla, Huevos Cinco de Mayo and Bollos. The lunch menu offers Tacos de Birra Dorados, Banhmi Tacos and Enchiladas Michoacanas. There are also veggie and quinoa enchiladas and steak and birria quesadillas. Cinco de Mayo also offers the Plato Para Compartir, a platter for three to four people, and the Cinco de Mayo pizza.

The restaurant also offers a large selection of tacos, burritos and tortas as well as appetizers and tres leches or fried plantain for dessert.

The space inside Cinco de Mayo has been completely renovated with a new elevated seating area, additional counters, new lighting and a fresh coat of paint. Colin and Bubenheim both have 35 years of experience as chefs in the Steamboat Springs area. Bubenheim said he has been involved with the opening of several restaurants across town.

“Here you can walk in — you order, and if you want to take it, we will have it ready is five to seven minutes,” Bubenheim said. “If you want to sit down, then we’ll bring it to you. We offer a little bit of both worlds.”

Bubenheim said there are plans to paint the outside of the building, and as soon as the parking lot can be re-paved, there will be additional outside seating offered.

Cinco de Mayo owner José Colin stands behind the counter with employee Emili Campoverde.

The new owners love the location between many of Steamboat’s west side neighborhoods and downtown. Bubenheim said the location also offers plenty of parking.

“Jose has been chef his entire life, and I’ve been a chef for 35 years, so we just want to cook,” Bubenheim said. “Nothing is store bought. It’s all fresh … we have a bakery and produce fresh bread, fresh tortillas and fresh ingredients.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.