CHSAA will not change 2020-21 sports schedule

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association will not consider any changes to the 2020-21 sports schedule, according to a news release that was issued Wednesday.

Two days after both CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green and Gov. Jared Polis announced they’d be willing to work together to bring football and other moderate- to high-risk sports back to the fall, the CHSAA Board of Directors voted not to pursue such a change.

“We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy,” Troy Baker, president of CHSAA’s board of directors, said in the release. “We listened to all parties, and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year.”

Football, boys soccer and volleyball were deemed moderate- to high-risk, and moved to season C in the 2020-21 sports schedule that was approved and announced Aug. 4.

If fall sports returned, it would pull student athletes away from their alternative fall activities, as well as bring about Title IX issues. While a plan was never in place, it likely wouldn’t have included every school in the state, just those deemed “ready,” which would have created problems as well.

The CHSAA board will continue to meet with Polis’ staff to evaluate and update existing return-to-play plans. All updates will be posted on the CHSAA website.

