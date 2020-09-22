CHSAA releases fall football alignments, schedules

Hayden junior Kyler Campbell carries the ball up field during a 2019 game against Soroco. The rivals will play in week six of the season this year.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association spent Monday realigning leagues and creating schedules based on the response of schools around the state.

Last week, CHSAA presented schools with the option to play football, as well as field hockey and sideline cheer, this fall. According to CHSAA, 78.99% of schools decided to play in the fall, or Season A. Soroco and Hayden high schools opted to play this fall and were part of the majority among 8-man teams, as 85% are playing in Season A.

Steamboat Springs High School decided to wait until spring, or Season C. The school is one of 12 3A schools that will play in March and April. The other 28 will play this fall.

Soroco and Hayden will compete in the Northwest Region this year, alongside familiar foes Gilpin County, Rangely, West Grand and Vail Christian.

Rather than make schools create the football schedule for the third time, CHSAA decided to make all schedules. Here is what they came up with for Hayden and Soroco. Practices begin Thursday, Sept. 24, and games can be played beginning Oct. 8.

2020 Hayden football schedule Week 1: Hayden at Mancos

Week 2: West Grand at Hayden

Week 3: Vail Christian at Hayden

Week 4: Hayden at Rangely

Week 5: Gilpin County at Hayden

Week 6: Hayden at Soroco

2020 Soroco football schedule Week 1: Sanford at Soroco

Week 2: Soroco at Rangely

Week 3: Gilpin County at Soroco

Week 4: Soroco at Vail Christian

Week 5: Soroco at West Grand

Week 6: Hayden at Soroco

