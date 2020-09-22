CHSAA releases fall football alignments, schedules
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association spent Monday realigning leagues and creating schedules based on the response of schools around the state.
Last week, CHSAA presented schools with the option to play football, as well as field hockey and sideline cheer, this fall. According to CHSAA, 78.99% of schools decided to play in the fall, or Season A. Soroco and Hayden high schools opted to play this fall and were part of the majority among 8-man teams, as 85% are playing in Season A.
Steamboat Springs High School decided to wait until spring, or Season C. The school is one of 12 3A schools that will play in March and April. The other 28 will play this fall.
Soroco and Hayden will compete in the Northwest Region this year, alongside familiar foes Gilpin County, Rangely, West Grand and Vail Christian.
Rather than make schools create the football schedule for the third time, CHSAA decided to make all schedules. Here is what they came up with for Hayden and Soroco. Practices begin Thursday, Sept. 24, and games can be played beginning Oct. 8.
Week 1: Hayden at Mancos
Week 2: West Grand at Hayden
Week 3: Vail Christian at Hayden
Week 4: Hayden at Rangely
Week 5: Gilpin County at Hayden
Week 6: Hayden at Soroco
Week 1: Sanford at Soroco
Week 2: Soroco at Rangely
Week 3: Gilpin County at Soroco
Week 4: Soroco at Vail Christian
Week 5: Soroco at West Grand
Week 6: Hayden at Soroco
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
