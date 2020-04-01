CHSAA extends spring sports suspension to April 30

Gardner Field at Steamboat Springs High School will be empty until at least April 6, as the Colorado High School Activities Association announced that spring sports have been suspended until that date. That decision includes all practices and competitions.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association extended the suspension of spring sports to April 30, according to a news release issued Wednesday, April 1.

This will be the last extension until a permanent decision will be made regarding spring activities, Steamboat Springs High School Athletic Director and CHSAA board member Luke DeWolfe. The release said spring sports will only resume if and when students return to school.

Previously, the moratorium was set to end April 18. When that was announced March 17, CHSAA added that all music events have been canceled, as well as the CHSAA Hall of Fame event scheduled for April 14. Additionally, the CHSAA Legislative Council meeting and the State Speech Tournament and Student Leadership’s Advisor U have all been postponed.

There are still strict standards on student gatherings and how coaches and athletes can communicate while school is out of session and the state is under a stay-at-home order.