CHSAA extends spring sports suspension to April 18

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association is extending the suspension of all high school spring sports until at least Saturday, April 18, according to a news release issued on Tuesday, March 17.

The changes come after Governor Jared Polis announced new restrictions on Monday afternoon, further limiting public gatherings that will remain in effect for 30 days.

CHSAA has also canceled all music events and the Hall of Fame event originally scheduled for April 14. The organization has postponed the state speech tournament and the Student Leaderships Advisor U until later in the spring. Additionally, the CHSAA Legislative Council meeting scheduled for April 15 has been postponed.

CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann also asked schools to set stricter standards on student gatherings outside of school.

Steamboat Springs Athletic Director Luke DeWolfe emailed additional guidelines to coaches, athletes and parents Monday, March is 16. Those guidelines include:

Don’t make plans to organize your teams

Don’t run team conditioning or workouts

Don’t organize team gatherings, such as team dinners

Athletes can have individual conditioning and workouts, but are asked not to do so in a public place

Coaches can contact students via email and social media regarding optional self-workouts and updates

DeWolfe said he hopes students and coaches adhere to these requests and stay healthy. As to what will happen if and when spring sports return, it’s a mystery to DeWolfe.

“It’s a guessing game,” DeWolfe said. “We’ll do whatever we can to honor CHSAA and the state government.”

Updates regarding spring sports or other CHSAA events will be posted on chsaanow.org and will be emailed to schools and media.

