CHSAA delays start of season B due to rising case count

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the postponement of the start of season B competition from Jan. 4 to Feb. 1, according to a news release issued on Monday. The change also adjusts the finish date of season B, as well as the start dates of seasons C and D.

In a letter sent to CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green, the CDPHE said no variances will be given to CHSAA at this time.

“Our top goal for the new year is to support a return to in-person learning. Season B sports are conducted mainly indoors during the colder months, which reduces the ability to assure social distancing,” Executive Director of the CDPHE Jill Hunsaker Ryan said in the release. “This in turn may further promote disease transmission at a time when we need to ensure that students and teachers are protected and that in-person learning is the highest priority. We welcome an ongoing conversation regarding the indoor requests at a future date as more schools safely open their indoor facilities for students.”

The changes are all proposed and will be discussed between CHSAA, CDPHE and the governor’s COVID-19 Response Team in mid-January when infection numbers will be reassessed.

Season B sports include basketball, skiing, ice hockey and wrestling. Upon variance approval, season B will conclude March 20.

Season C sports, which include boys soccer, volleyball and some football, will begin practice March 15 and competition March 22.

Season D sports, the typical spring sports, will begin practice May 3 and competitions May 10 and will conclude June 26.

Despite the changes, spring football will keep the same nine-week schedule to remain identical to season A football.

