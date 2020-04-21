CHSAA cancels springs sports due to COVID-19 pandemic
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association announced that 2020 spring sports and all CHSAA-sanctioned spring events are canceled for the remainder of the season, ending on June 1, according to a Tuesday morning news release from CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.
After June 1, any student and coach contact will be decided at a local level.
The decision came after Gov. Jared Polis announced a “safer-at-home” order to replace the current stay-at-home order, which will expire after Sunday. The new guidelines include canceling in-person education for the remainder of the year.
CHSAA also met with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committe on Monday and came to the consensus to cancel all performances, festivals, competitions and sport seasons.
Support Local Journalism
“We have proceeded with cautious optimism, holding on to a thread of hope that the spring season would be able to realistically resume, knowing that the health and safety of our sports communities would dictate our course of action,” Blanford-Green said in the release. “It was our hope to be able to create the memories because we understood what it meant to our high school communities — especially seniors — statewide.”
Now, CHSAA is focused on having a “normal” fall season and will continue to communicate any changes to the public.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.