CHSAA cancels springs sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season in a news release on Tuesday, April 21.

Leah Vann

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association announced that 2020 spring sports and all CHSAA-sanctioned spring events are canceled for the remainder of the season, ending on June 1, according to a Tuesday morning news release from CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.

After June 1, any student and coach contact will be decided at a local level.

The decision came after Gov. Jared Polis announced a “safer-at-home” order to replace the current stay-at-home order, which will expire after Sunday. The new guidelines include canceling in-person education for the remainder of the year.

CHSAA also met with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committe on Monday and came to the consensus to cancel all performances, festivals, competitions and sport seasons.

“We have proceeded with cautious optimism, holding on to a thread of hope that the spring season would be able to realistically resume, knowing that the health and safety of our sports communities would dictate our course of action,” Blanford-Green said in the release. “It was our hope to be able to create the memories because we understood what it meant to our high school communities — especially seniors — statewide.”

Now, CHSAA is focused on having a “normal” fall season and will continue to communicate any changes to the public.

