Christmas tree permits are now available for online purchase

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in Northwest Colorado are now available to purchase online through recreation.gov.

Each permit is $10 and allows permit holders to cut one tree on National Forest lands with a five-permits-per-household limit. Trees must be for personal use and not for resale.

The USDA Forest Service decided to add permit sales to recreation.gov to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. Tags purchased in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.

The Every Kid Outdoors initiative is offering one free Christmas tree permit to fourth- and fifth-graders that have a valid EKO pass. Vouchers for an EKO pass can be obtained at EveryKidOutdoors.gov. For fourth and fifth-graders to obtain a free tree permit, visit Recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number.

Some areas of the Forest are off limits to tree cutting or may be difficult to access. View regulations or contact the Ranger District for site-specific information, including road status and area restrictions.

Tree cutting is prohibited in all Wilderness areas and developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

Forest visitors are reminded to pay attention to weather forecasts, avoid areas with beetle-killed or fire-weakened trees on high wind days, be aware of their surroundings, and check maps to know their location. Weather conditions can change quickly, so be prepared, and dress for winter conditions.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr. A $2.50 processing fee will be applied to online transactions.

For more information and alternate sales locations, contact the Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District in Steamboat Springs at 970-870-2299 or the Yampa Ranger District in Yampa at 970-638-4516.