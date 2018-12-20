Christmas services planned across Routt County
December 20, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Steamboat Springs have an opportunity to attend one of many services this weekend.
CHRISTMAS EVE
Anchor Way Church, 40650 Anchor Way Drive
4:30 and 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve service
Euzoa Bible Church, 27285 Brandon Circle
9:30 a.m. — Christmas service
Olympian Hall, 645 Howelsen Pkwy.
5 p.m. — Candlelight service
Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.
3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. — Christmas Eve services
Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane
10 a.m., 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve services
Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road
4 and 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve services
Holy Name Catholic Church, 504 Oak St.
4 and 6:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass
5 p.m. — Steamboat Grand Hotel, 2300 Mount Werner Road
12 a.m. — Midnight Mass, 504 Oak St.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.
5 and 9 p.m. — Christmas Eve services
Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave.
7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service
North Routt Community Church, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark
5 p.m. — Christmas Eve service
Ski Church at Steamboat, Top of Thunderhead, Steamboat Resort
1:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve service
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 400 S. Sharp Ave., Oak Creek
9:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass
CHRISTMAS DAY
Holy Name Catholic Church, 504 Oak St.
8:30 and 10:30 a.m. — Christmas Day Mass
Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane
9 a.m. — Christmas service
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.
10 a.m. — Christmas services
Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Christmas service
Venue Church at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
4:30 p.m. — Christmas service
