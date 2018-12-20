STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Steamboat Springs have an opportunity to attend one of many services this weekend.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Anchor Way Church, 40650 Anchor Way Drive

4:30 and 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve service

Euzoa Bible Church, 27285 Brandon Circle

9:30 a.m. — Christmas service

Olympian Hall, 645 Howelsen Pkwy.

5 p.m. — Candlelight service

Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. — Christmas Eve services

Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane

10 a.m., 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve services

Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road

4 and 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve services

Holy Name Catholic Church, 504 Oak St.

4 and 6:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass

5 p.m. — Steamboat Grand Hotel, 2300 Mount Werner Road

12 a.m. — Midnight Mass, 504 Oak St.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.

5 and 9 p.m. — Christmas Eve services

Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave.

7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service

North Routt Community Church, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark

5 p.m. — Christmas Eve service

Ski Church at Steamboat, Top of Thunderhead, Steamboat Resort

1:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve service

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 400 S. Sharp Ave., Oak Creek

9:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass

CHRISTMAS DAY

Holy Name Catholic Church, 504 Oak St.

8:30 and 10:30 a.m. — Christmas Day Mass

Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane

9 a.m. — Christmas service

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.

10 a.m. — Christmas services

Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Christmas service

Venue Church at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

4:30 p.m. — Christmas service