Christie Peak Express Lift at Steamboat Resort to have delayed opening Friday

The Christie Peak Express Lift at Steamboat Resort in Steamboat Springs.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Christie Peak Express Lift at Steamboat Resort is expected to have a delayed opening Friday, and some trails in the Steamboat Bike Park may be temporarily closed.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. will be flying the remaining towers of the new gondola and setting them in place using a Black Hawk helicopter. Operations are expected to begin early Friday morning and finish in the afternoon.

Guests are asked to adhere to all closures and notices on the mountain.