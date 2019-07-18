Christie Peak Express Lift at Steamboat Resort to have delayed opening Friday

The Christie Peak Express Lift at Steamboat Resort in Steamboat Springs.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Christie Peak Express Lift at Steamboat Resort and Steamboat Bike Park are expected to have a delayed opening Friday, and some biking and hiking trails may be temporarily closed.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. will be flying the remaining towers of the new gondola and setting them in place using a Black Hawk helicopter. Operations are expected to begin early Friday morning and finish in the afternoon.

Guests are asked to adhere to all closures and notices on the mountain.