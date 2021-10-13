Chresta Brinkman: Extensive background working with children

My name is Chresta Brinkman, and I am running for Steamboat Springs School Board for the four-year term in November. While serving on the board these last two years I have come to appreciate even more that strong public schools are the heart of our community. My extensive background includes over 20 years working with children in a variety of roles, which has equipped me with a unique understanding of the complexities of public education.

I am a former teacher with a master’s degree in special education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. I am committed to community service. Most importantly, I’m a devoted mom to four children across all levels of our Steamboat schools. My husband and I have lived in Steamboat for over a decade and wouldn’t trade it for anything.

In me, you will find someone committed to the highest ethical standards who will advocate for all children, while serving carefully and thoughtfully on behalf of all Steamboat families. In addition to my teaching experience, my passion shows in the time I have invested in students and in representing our district stakeholders. My experience has allowed me to understand and appreciate that we have learned a lot about our district these last few years. While serving on the board I have played an integral role in; hiring an independent consultant and launching a Culture and Climate Taskforce, safely and successfully operating during COVID-19 while appropriately adjusting accordingly, initiating the renewal of the district Strategic Plan, guiding district curriculum alignment K-12, adjusting to pandemic budget changes to support safety, successful operations and academic and programming needs, proactively prioritizing academic evaluations, supporting a recovery plan to meet the needs of our students resulting from COVID-19 impacts and supporting the pursuit of grants for student mental health staff.

Why vote for Brinkman? I am a candidate that is committed to focusing on strong leadership out of this pandemic. I am experienced as I have served on the Board during these unprecedented times. I am well-rounded and thoughtful. I am passionate about students thriving academically, mentally and emotionally.

I am a candidate that is aware that our district is transitioning from a pandemic into an endemic and strong leadership will be one of our greatest assets. I am committed to addressing COVID-19 learning and social/emotional gaps. We now have an even more extraordinary vantage point of our district where I will focus on redeveloping a shared strategic plan for the district that supports 21st century skills in critical thinking and creative instruction with opportunities throughout each school level. I will also prioritize all students receiving career and college preparation that meets each students’ unique and individual needs.

Most importantly I am a mother of four and a professional with over twenty years of experience working with children. This informs my role on the Board in a way that appreciates the importance of all stakeholders in our community and in creating a district where students flourish and succeed.

A vote for Brinkman supports a school district where students grow to be lifelong learners, graduate with a solid academic foundation, know and appreciate themselves, think critically, grow and thrive and are prepared to approach their college and career paths successfully. I invite you to visit my website to learn more votesteamboatschools.com/chresta .

Chresta Brinkman is a candidate for Steamboat Springs Board of Education.