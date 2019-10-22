Chresta Brinkman: ‘Advocate for all children’

My name is Chresta Brinkman, and I am running for Steamboat Springs School Board for the two-year term in November. Steamboat is such a special place to live, and strong public schools are the heart of our community. My extensive background includes over 20 years working with children in a variety of roles, which has equipped me with a unique understanding of the complexities of public education.

I am a former teacher with a master’s degree in special education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, but most importantly, I’m a devoted mom to four children across all levels of our Steamboat schools. My husband and I have lived here for a decade and wouldn’t trade it for anything.

In me, you will find someone committed to the highest ethical standards who will advocate for all children, while planning carefully and thoughtfully on behalf of all Steamboat families. In addition to my teaching experience, my passion shows in the countless hours I have devoted within our district and beyond to help children and families, including:

Parent advocate for families with children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing (Colorado Hands & Voices)

Personal and professional experience with individualized family service plans (IFSP), individualized education programs (IEP), advance learning plans (ALP) and 504s

Integral involvement with Soda Creek Elementary School Parent Information Committee, serving as president for several years plus chaired/served on numerous committees

Challenge Fund Committee member

Steamboat Springs Middle School and PIC volunteer and Steamboat Springs High School PIC and Drama Troupe volunteer

Steamboat Springs School Accountability Committee member, Steamboat Springs School District Accountability Committee member, Steamboat Springs School District strategic planning participation, Steamboat Springs School District master planning forum and focus group participation, CC4E participant, Steamboat Springs School District site visit participant and a Junior Achievement volunteer

Community involvement is foundational to who I am, and I currently serve on the boards of Junior Achievement of Colorado and BookTrails. I am also a board member of Historic Hayden Granary Board and the Holy Name Pastoral Council. I’m a United Way Tocqueville Society member, and I volunteered for the Referendum 2B campaign in 2018.

I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a candidate for the Steamboat Springs School Board. I am eager for the opportunity to listen to what matters to you in our schools and community. I greatly appreciate your support in a “yes” vote for Chresta Brinkman for Steamboat Springs School Board.

