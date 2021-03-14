Child’s mini-Jeep stolen: The Record for Saturday, March 13

Saturday, March 13, 2021

12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a security company for a condo complex near the 1400 block of Flattop Circle. The security company has already told a particular apartment they needed to quiet down, to no avail. Officers arrived, and they were still being very loud, so officers issued a citation for a noise complaint.

7:54 a.m. Officers got a call from a concerned citizen about a car parked outside a business near the corner of Loggers Lane and Lincoln Avenue. It was the car of a cleaning crew that was cleaning the business.

11:56 a.m. Officers received a call from some friends about someone they believed to be disoriented near Fish Creek Falls Road and Third Street. When officers found the person, they felt they were not disoriented.

12:35 p.m. Officers received a report that someone had written a fraudulent check on the 400 block of Sixth Street. The person had written a check that was signed by their deceased family member.

3:31 p.m. Officers got a call about a stolen motorized kids mini Jeep that was last seen near the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers took a report of the theft.

7:46 p.m. Officers got a call about an orange glow and potential smoke seen near Bob Adams Airport. When an officer drove over there, they did not see any orange glow, and the smoke likely was just low handing clouds.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

