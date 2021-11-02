Children’s vaccine virtual town hall to be held Thursday
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will host a Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel on the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
The panel is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, and can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page.
Panelists will include Dr. Ronald Krall, adjunct professor of neurology at the University of Rochester; Dr. Dana Fitzgerald, pediatrician at Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs and chief of staff at Yampa Valley Medical Center; Dr. Jessica Cataldi, assistant professor of pediatrics and specialist in infectious diseases with a focus on vaccines at Children’s Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado; Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith; and Routt County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed ahead of the live event to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.
The Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today. An archive of previous panels can be found at SteamboatPilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series.
