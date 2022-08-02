Children’s coloring contest open through Aug. 15

Children are invited to color in this image created by Sandy Poltorak for the Crane Coloring Contest.

Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition/Courtesy image

The annual Crane Coloring Contest for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival is inviting children to submit their work now.

The crane drawing was designed by local artist Sandy Poltorak. Copies are available at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs, as well as the Hayden, Craig and Oak Creek libraries. The picture is also available for download at ColoradoCranes.org .

Children can color, paint and decorate the drawing before returning it to the same locations by Aug. 15. Winners will be notified and awards given out during the 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival from Sept. 1-4.

All entries will be on display at the Bud Werner Memorial Library throughout the Yampa Valley Crane Festival.