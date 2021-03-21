Children with guns: The Record for Saturday, March 20

Saturday, March 20, 2021

11:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a vehicle passing other vehicles on Colorado Highway 131 despite it having a double solid yellow centerline, which forbids passing. When officers stopped the vehicle, they said they were driving urgently to get to the hospital. Officers did not ticket the driver, but reminded them they still need to be driving safely, even if they are in a hurry.

2:39 p.m. Officers received a report of several children playing with guns near the 300 block of Second Street. When officers arrived, they realized the children were playing with airsoft guns, which is not against any local laws.

3:32 p.m. Officers took a report of a broken window on a shuttle ferrying around skiers near the Meadows Parking Lot. The window was broken when hit by some skis carried by someone near the shuttle. Officers took a report and mentioned the incident did not appear to be done intentionally.

5:17 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who had seen another person near the corner of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue carrying a gun on their hip. As they were legally carrying a gun, the police did not take any action.

6:59 p.m. Officers responded to a fight between two drunken friends near the 800 block of Weiss Circle. One of the friends was so badly injured in the fight that they needed to be taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Because of the severity of the fight, the incident is still under investigation.

9:46 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle that had driven through a stop sign near the corner of Spruce and Grand streets. The caller reported the car bottomed out on the road as it went through the intersection, causing sparks to fly. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record