STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Many are familiar with Katie Ross and know her performance of "Sailing Ships," which garnered her a standing ovation at the 2012 Steamboat Springs High School graduation.

Then, in 2016, she was selected from among 14,000 applicants for the Grand Prize in the Guitar Center's Singer Songwriter 5 Competition, which included the right to record with Grammy Award-winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid. In April of that year, she returned after recording for a special show at the Chief Theater.

If you go What: Chief Theater’s Singer Songwriter Series: Kathleen & Gabrielle When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Now, she performs as Kathleen and her career has taken off. She now lives in Los Angeles where she’s pursuing her music career.

On Saturday, Kathleen will return to the Chief where she’ll perform with guest musician, Gabrielle. The show starts at 7 p.m.

