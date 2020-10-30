Chief Theater hosts book signing for local author’s newest novel

Steamboat Springs Cesare Rosati is having a book signing at the Chief Theater at 5 p.m. Thursday as he sells his new book, “It’s Called ‘A Cull.'”





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs author Cesare Rosati swears his new novel was finished before the global pandemic escalated earlier this year.

His new book, “It’s Called ‘A Cull’”, follows a young man forced to decide how to address a population problem in the midst of a global pandemic. Luke Kanter, a 20-year-old student, learns he is months away from inheriting the power to lead the ancient society that ensures the survival of mankind, whether it be in better management of resources, or a cull.

The Chief Theater is hosting Rosati on Thursday for a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m.

Blending his created world with real life, Rosati brings the reader around the world and accurately recounts historic pandemics and how the fictional organization addressed them. Kanter is in the middle of a battle between the two sides of the organization as they vie for his support, a bipartisan climate eerily like that of this election year.

The story walks the line of science fiction and fact, but in 2020, the book may seem all too real.

“You can only write science fiction if most of it is true,” said Rosati, who carefully researched the book. “Otherwise, it’s unbelievable. Then you’re into fantasy.”

Almost three years ago, Rosati came up with the idea to explore the growing population and the resources needed to maintain that trend. It fascinated and concerned him to read studies that claimed we are reaching a point where the Earth can’t produce the resources needed to sustain the rate at which the human population is growing.

He rooted the book into the real world with true-to-life numbers from his research and reading.

While it isn’t fantasy, the writing process is a bit ethereal for Rosati. He starts with an idea and has a slight trajectory for the plot. He creates his characters, and when he begins to transfer his thoughts, the story seems to write itself.

“It’s a journey of discovery. I know at the start what the book is about, but I don’t know where it’s going or how it’s going to get there,” he said. “Basically, I start writing, and by creating the initial characters, they drive the story. I just sit here and type what they’re thinking and what they’re doing. I hate to use the word channeling, it’s a terrible word, but in essence, my characters talk to me, and I just write it down.”

Rosati has written poetry his whole life, but has also written a science fiction series, as well as a handful of other novels. He joined the Steamboat Writers Group when he moved to Steamboat Springs in 1996.

Surprisingly, the book and the present day having similarities isn’t even the first time that life has imitated Rosati’s art. His last book, “The Accidental President,” came out ahead of the last election.

“I kind of fear what I’ll write about next,” Rosati said with a laugh.

He is already a decent chunk into the writing process of his next book, about education, which centers on a pair of twins who boast genius-level intelligence.

“Dear God, don’t let anything bad happen to education,” he said.

