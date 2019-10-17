Chief Players present ‘An Evening of One Acts,’ Halloween-style

From left, Kirk Aigner, Robin David and Riley Johnston perform in "Mr. Dowdy," an original one-act play by Robin David.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Chief Players premier “An Evening of One Acts: Tales of Mystery, Horror and Humor” on Friday, offering a full smorgasbord of tricks and treats sure to satisfy any kind of Halloween mood.

“I love the short story genre,” said production coordinator, one-act writer and two-act director Michael Edward Staley. “Our presentation includes everything from classic to contemporary, and I think that it will appeal to a wide audience.”

“Some acts are a little bit more scary, spooky and sinister, from that dark part of Halloween,” Chief Player Kirk Aigner said. “Some are a bit more lighthearted, showing the fun side of Halloween.”

The fast-paced show features a four-pack of Edgar Allen Poe acts — one act each by Dennis J. Reardon, David Greenspan, Don Zolidis and James Whitcomb Riley. The production also showcases several original plays by Steamboat locals: “Drunk Tank” by A.J. Jennings; “Mr. Dowdy” by Robin David; and “Snap, Crackle, Pot!” by Staley.

“It’s something we’re building, having the Players write their own material,” Aigner said.

“Each (locally written piece) is a significant departure from who wrote it,” Staley said. “None of them are what you’d expect, if you know the writer.”

Of the locally written acts, subject matter ranges from behind-the-scenes dispensary employees, risque shenanigans in an unexpected location and more.

“An Evening of One Acts” features 21 cast and crew members. Most are returners, but the group also welcomed several new faces including Emily Counts, Keith Earley, Larry Moore, Alexa Donahue and Eleanor Hasenbeck.

“One of the really nice things about the one-acts is that it’s less of a time commitment than a full length production, so that’s been a good mechanism for bringing new people in,” Aigner noted.

For the past several Sunday afternoons, the Players have been rehearsing their acts in various, separate rooms within the Chief Theater, and in the past week, all the acts have come together into one continuous show on the theater’s stage.

Act 1 is family-friendly and fun for all ages. But before the lights of intermission dim for the start of Act 2, those who may not be mature enough for some “very mature content” are advised to end their evening elsewhere. Audience members who plan to leave after Act 1 may purchase tickets at a discounted $10, instead of the $15 for those who will stay for the full show.

An Evening of One Acts is set for Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

“With it being mud season and with town being a little bit slower, I like to think that a Chief Players production is becoming a nice fall tradition,” Aigner said.

