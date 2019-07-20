Cheryl Foote named to REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cheryl Foote of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty was named top producing Realtor for individual sides in Steamboat Springs, closing 93 transactions in 2018.

This makes Foote one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends. Cheryl is now a member of the America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, and ranked No. 1 for transactions in the city of Steamboat Springs.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks more than 14,000 residential real estate professionals across the country, based on their excellence in sales during 2018. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018.

“Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2019 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals represent less than 1.5% of all Realtors in the country yet account for over 12% of the closed transactions and more than 22% of all the sales volume closed last year,” said Steve Murray, president of REAL TrendsAmerica’s Best Real Estate Professionals and president of REAL Trends.

“I am thrilled and honored to be ranked as one of the Colorado’s top residential real estate agents by Real Trends,” said Foote. “This is my third year at the top of the list, and it truly represents the time and effort that I put into each of my clients to give them the best possible experience.”