Check out plans for Steamboat’s new Civic Plaza
Steamboat Springs is hosting two open houses to showcase a pair of conceptual designs for the new Civic Plaza, which will be on 10th Street between Oak Street and the alley.
“This area has had a civic and municipal presence since the founding of the town, and the new civic plaza has the potential to highlight that historical significance,” Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson said in a news release.
The first open house will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Centennial Hall, and the second will be 8-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, also at 124 10th St.
Ayers Associates and Landmark Consulting came up with two concepts based on initial input from a group of stakeholders. The vision is for the space to be a place for staff and the community to enjoy and have meetings or for public gatherings and other programmed uses.
Watch the crane cam this weekend and you might see the egg hatch
This year’s Crane Nest Camera has seen plenty of activity to this point, but the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition said viewers of the livestream can expect the biggest event of the spring within the next few days.
