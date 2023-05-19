Check out plans for Steamboat’s new Civic Plaza

Steamboat Springs is hosting two open houses to showcase a pair of conceptual designs for the new Civic Plaza, which will be on 10th Street between Oak Street and the alley.

“This area has had a civic and municipal presence since the founding of the town, and the new civic plaza has the potential to highlight that historical significance,” Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson said in a news release.

The first open house will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Centennial Hall, and the second will be 8-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, also at 124 10th St.

Ayers Associates and Landmark Consulting came up with two concepts based on initial input from a group of stakeholders. The vision is for the space to be a place for staff and the community to enjoy and have meetings or for public gatherings and other programmed uses.