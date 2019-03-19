Charlee remains at Children’s Hospital as Shaw family unveils scholarship to honor Sancy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Brett Shaw said Monday that his 6-year-old daughter, Charlee, likely will remain at Children's Hospital in Aurora for the next three to five weeks for rehabilitation after complications with surgery last week.

"She is doing a little bit better. … We are hopeful that at the end of this week, she will be able to go over to the rehab side," Brett said. "They have tested her for everything known to man infection-wise, and as of right now she doesn't have an infection."

An MRI as well as spinal fluid and urine tests also came back negative.

Brett is positive and hopeful as his daughter continues to recover from the injuries she suffered in a Christmas Eve car crash on Interstate 70 that killed her mother, Sancy.

After the accident, Charlee spent two months in the Aurora hospital and returned home to Clark on Feb. 20. She returned to Aurora last week to have surgery to replace a piece of her skull that had to be removed to relive pressure on her brain after the accident.

After the surgery, doctors realized Charlee was losing the ability to control the right side of her body and rushed her back into surgery to address a blood clot and bleeding on the brain.

Brett said the recovery has been slow and that Charlee has been dealing with elevated body temperatures.

"It is her body's way of dealing with the trauma and trying to recover," Brett said. "It's not uncommon to have fever after a surgery like this, but it usually only lasts for one or two days. For her, it is lasting quite a bit longer, so it's just scary from a parent's standpoint."

Charlee hasn’t talked since the surgery, but Brett said she has started to make sounds again. She has full use of her left side but will need therapy to regain full use of her right side.

"Everyone is hopeful that she will regain that mobility on her right side and that she will regain her speech," Brett said. "It's going to take time, but she is a fighter. She went through two major surgeries with two full doses of anesthesia in one day. She spent six hours on the operating table."

Brett continues to be amazed by his daughter’s resilient spirit.

"She continues to battle," he said. “There were a few days at the end of last week that were really hard. We are encouraged and hopeful that she will continue on this upward trend, but the reality is that something else could happen — you just never know."

New scholarship to honor Sancy

Brett spent his birthday Monday honoring his late wife, Sancy, by announcing that the family has established an annual scholarship in her name.

How to help Make a contribution to Live Like Sancy, The Sancy Shaw Memorial Scholarship online or via check to the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, P.O. Box 881869, Steamboat Springs, CO, 80488. The memo line should reference “Live Like Sancy.” The scholarship will be given to a graduating senior at Steamboat Springs High School who has shown academic excellence and is a student athlete, an outdoor enthusiast, plans on attending a college or trade school and is not currently receiving a full-ride scholarship. The deadline to apply online is midnight April 7, Sancy’s birthday.

"Sancy had a tremendous impact when she was here, and whether you met her for a day or you knew her for your entire life, she had a huge, positive impact on people, and we don't want that to stop," Brett said. "This is an avenue, a platform, where we can do something legitimate to help someone."

He said Sancy’s passion for life extended to everyone she met and that the scholarship was created as part of a mission to carry on her positive influence

"She lives on by still helping other people even though she is not here anymore," Brett said. 'We thought this was the best way to make this happen right now."

Brett said his wife lived life to the fullest. She was an avid runner, fly-fisher, skier, snowboarder and soccer player, and she loved all things outdoors. She was well-known in Clark, where she lived, and in Steamboat, where the family attended church.

Brett said she found her calling as a science and English teacher at North Routt Community Charter School, so the idea of helping a high school student go to college is the perfect way to honor her life.

