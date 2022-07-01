Chaos Canyon in Rocky Mountain National Park closed due to significant rockslide
Rocky Mountain National Park is reporting that it has closed all areas in Chaos Canyon to the west of Lake Haiyaha to users due to significant rockfall activity and continuing potential impacts from forecasted precipitation.
Several outcrops fell in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Rocky Mountain National Park around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, according to park Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson and the park’s Facebook. The rocks slid off the south shoulder of Hallett Peak.
Facebook user Samuel Forsyth posted a video of the rockslide to the Friends of Rocky Mountain National Park page.
According to Patterson, the rocks slid off the south shoulder of Hallett Peak. Patterson said the area of the rockfall event is highly unstable. Additionally, rainstorms are in the forecast for this area through July 3, which may contribute to additional rockfall activity. This closure will remain in effect until the projected rainstorms pass and the slop can be evaluated by park service geologists.
The hiking trail to Lake Haiyaha, Lake Haiyaha itself, and hiking trails on the north side of Hallett Peak remain open. The bouldering area in lower Chaos Canyon, on the north and east shore of Lake Haiyaha, will remain open.
There have been no reported injuries from Tuesday’s rockfall event and there are no designated hiking trails in the closure area. Chaos Canyon is a popular area for bouldering. The cause of this rockfall event on Hallett Peak remains unknown.
Park visitors planning to recreate in rocky terrain areas of the park are reminded to always practice due diligence and use caution. Rocky slopes on and near mountain peaks can be unstable. Recreation users should know their own limits and choose routes that are within the abilities of everyone in their party. For additional information on the park, visit the park’s web page or call its information office at (970) 586-1206.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User