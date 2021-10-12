Change brewing for Storm Peak with new rooftop space, tasting room near resort

Crews work on the roof at Storm Peak Brewing Co.’s current location at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Elk River Road.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

It’s a busy time for Storm Peak Brewing Co. owners Wyatt and Zach Patterson.

The two brothers are currently in the process of adding a new rooftop seating area at the brewery’s location at 1885 Elk River Road, which will double the size of its tap room. At the same time, two duo is opening a new tasting room adjacent to the slopes of Steamboat Resort at 2500 Village Drive.

“It’s just construction and it always takes longer than you hope,” Wyatt Patterson said of the work on the new rooftop area. “They’ve got the actual surface pretty much done and now they are working on the stairs and building out the bathrooms.”

Storm Peak Brewing Co. will open a new tasting room adjacent to the slopes of Steamboat Resort at 2500 Village Drive.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

When the project is done the seating area will basically be the entire roof. Wyatt said he’s excited about the added space in that it will offer more elbow room during the busy times, as well as tremendous views.

“It definitely just gets busy especially when it’s summertime. It will be nice to have more space,” Wyatt said. “It’ll just make this place feel a little bit more comfortable and not quite as jam packed.”

The rooftop expansion is something the two have wanted to do for some time, but Wyatt said the decision really started taking shape in December 2020 when he and his brother purchased the building they had been leasing.

Construction is likely to wrap up later this fall. The plan is to keep the roof area clear of snow, and maybe open it on some warmer winter days in January and February when customers may be willing to venture out onto the deck, according to Wyatt.

“The view up there is just really, really cool with great sunsets. Plus everybody loves the rooftop,” he said.

Meanwhile, Storm Peak is moving forward with plans to open a new tasting room on the opposite end of town, in the space that used to house the Iron Waffle and Steamboat BrauHaus.

“If I could be open by Christmas, I’d be happy,” Wyatt said. “But I just don’t know — we’ll just have to wait and see.”

He said the location will be larger than Storm Peak’s current tasting room, and will offer a selection of house-crafted beers.

“Having something on the mountain has always been something we’d love to do,” Wyatt said. “The location just kind of made sense. I think it’s nice that it’s not like right on the hill, and the hope is that it will create more of a space over on the mountain.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.