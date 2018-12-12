Chamber Singers to present holiday concert this weekend
December 12, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Chamber Singers will present a holiday concert, "In Dulci Jubilo," directed by Christel Houston, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15, at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.
If you go
What: "In Dulci Jubilo," Steamboat Chamber Singers holiday concert
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15
Where: St Paul's Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.
Cost: $20
The concert will feature guest artists from the Steamboat Springs Orchestra. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from singers, at All That and online.
