Chamber seeks sponsors for Steamboat Marathon

Runners take off at the start of the Steamboat Marathon on June 5. The Steamboat Springs Chamber says businesses can use sponsorship as a means to promote their brands in one of the country's most scenic race routes.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs Chamber is looking for sponsors for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon.

With around 7,000 race participants and spectators from all over the country, sponsors can utilize the opportunity to promote their brand in interactive and creative ways, according to the chamber. Last year, participation increased 10% and the chamber anticipates this year’s race will be even larger.

The Steamboat Marathon begins in Hahns Peak Village, moves its way from the mountains of North Routt County, and ends in downtown Steamboat Springs. It is considered one of the most scenic race routes in the nation.

Interested businesses can reach out to Angelica Salinas at angelica@steamboatchamber.com .