Chair falls off Peak 8 SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort with rider on board
Video posted to social media shows the chair on the ground
Summit Daily
A rider of a quad chair that detached from a Breckenridge Ski Resort lift on Thursday morning was uninjured despite a 13 foot fall, according to a statement from the resort.
A little after 10:30 a.m., a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect quad just before it reached the unloading zone, the statement said. Ski patrol responded immediately, no injuries were reported and the guest declined further care, according to the ski resort.
The weather forecast posted to the ski resort’s website for Thursday described the conditions as “very windy” with a northwest wind 28 to 36 miles per hour and gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.
The lift remained closed for the rest of the day and will undergo a full inspection before reopening, the resort said. Breckenridge places the highest value on the safety of its guests, according to the statement.
The SuperConnect lift first opened in 2002 and was designed by Poma, according to past reporting.
@liftblog My sister just witnessed the chair directly in front of her fall off the haul rope during a wind hold on the peak 8 superconnect at breck. The chair was close to the top terminal and fell about 20 feet. ski patrol was already there and the guy riding the chair is ok.— brettmgoldberg (@brettmgoldberg1) December 22, 2022
