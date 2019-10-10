Chain law in effect for Rabbit Ears Pass; 1 crash already reported (with video)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Chain laws are now in effect for both eastbound and westbound lanes of Rabbit Ears Pass as conditions continue to deteriorate early Thursday morning due to heavy snowfall.

Per the Colorado Department of Transportation’s chain law, all commercial vehicles are required to use chains or alternative traction devices when traveling between mile markers 136 and 154 on U.S. Highway 40, the stretch of which is known as Rabbit Ears Pass.

A still image taken after 1 a.m. Thursday by a CDOT road cam along Rabbit Ears Pass, looking east.

Road cam footage/CDOT

Passenger vehicles in both lanes are also required to obey traction laws, which require a vehicle to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains or alternative traction devices or have four-wheel or all-wheel drive.

A crash was reported late Wednesday evening, which blocked both westbound lanes near mile marker 144 on the pass, according to CDOT. The crash was cleared shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Conditions on Rabbit Ears Pass are currently described as icy.

Keep up with the conditions • Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories here.

• View Steamboat webcams here.

• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at wrh.noaa.gov

• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at cotrip.org.

• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.

• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

• For flight information, visit flightview.com/traveltools.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.