Census deadline is Sept. 30

In keeping with 2020’s preferred mode of confusion and chaos, the deadline for the census has been a moving target, and perhaps you’ve had trouble keeping up. But don’t worry, I’ll help you out.

If you haven’t completed your census yet, the right time is now.

Since 1790, the United States has counted the number of people living here every 10 years — it’s required by the Constitution (Article 1, Section 2). Then, that information is used to ensure that funding, congressional seats and lots of important programs are distributed according to population. These programs and funding help to support our schools, libraries, first responders, roads, human services and lots more.

For the first time ever, the census can be completed online. That means that if you don’t have your packet, you can go to my2020census.gov to fill out information on who lives in your household. The census is safe, easy and completely confidential.

If you’re a second homeowner, you can help Routt County out by filling out the questionnaire for your Routt County address and indicating that it is not your fulltime residence and filling it out as a resident where you live at your permanent address. This will help us to know that everyone in Routt County has been counted without someone having to come knock on the door.

Have any questions about where you should complete the Census, who should be included or anything else? Go to 2020census.gov for more information.

This is your friendly reminder to fill out your census today and definitely before Sept. 30.

Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton

Steamboat Springs