Cen$ible Energy efficiency rebates closed for this year

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The community-funded Cen$ible Energy rebate program closed May 31 as the first-come, first-served funds for the program have been spent for 2019. These rebates for energy efficiency measures for residential and small business customers in the Yampa Valley Electric Association territory will open again on Jan. 1, 2020, and rebate applications may be submitted at that time with a receipt dated within 90 days prior.

Although rebates are closed for the year, home and business energy assessments are available year-round for a fee. Sign up for an energy assessment at http://www.EnergySmartColorado.com. Additional sponsors are needed in order to keep the community’s Cen$ible Energy rebates open year-round. More information is available on the sponsors page at http://www.censibleenergy.org.