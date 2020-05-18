Cellphone plan rage: The Record for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Sunday, May 17, 2020

6:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers responded to a call about a bear that had been rummaging through a trash container for several hours in the 600 block of Oak Street. Police made contact with the owner and issued a warning to get the container into compliance

9:18 a.m. Police responded to a call about a bear hanging around a dumpster in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. The dumpster enclosure was in compliance, but the person who called was concerned about the bear being close by to other people.

10:24 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an animal bite in the 3300 block of County Road 33 in Oak Creek.

12:27 p.m. Police responded to a report from someone who received mail in the 3300 block of Covey Circle that might have been harassing in nature. Officers took a report.

1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a disturbance at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A customer was upset about a cellphone issue and was throwing a fit. Police contacted the customer and gave them a trespass warning.

2:38 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a landlord and tenant dispute in the 1500 block of Conestoga Lane. The tenant reported that some of their belongings were missing.

3:02 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report about a burglary in the 2500 block of County Road 14.

7:13 p.m. Police responded to a report about a construction company working after 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Acres Road.

7:19 p.m. Officers responded to a call about harassment regarding a property line dispute in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. An arrest was made.

7:33 p.m. Police responded to a report from someone who saw white smoke near the 1900 block of Indian Summer Drive. The incident was cleared with no further action.

9:10 p.m. Officers responded to a call about four people sleeping in a van near the intersection of Central Park Drive and Pine Grove Road. The people were given a warning.

10:47 p.m. Officers responded to a report of people camping in a small wooden trailer in the 0 block of Cedar Street.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

