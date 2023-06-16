Celestial News: Venus and Mars highlight June skies

To borrow a line from Paul McCartney and Wings, “Venus and Mars are alright tonight.” Indeed, they are going to be alright in our evening sky for the month of June.

As June began, Venus, our lovely “evening star,” was visible high up in the western sky after sunset and easily outshined everything else. Mars shined more faintly but with a rusty hue, only 10 degrees above Venus. That’s about the width of your clenched fist held at arm’s length.

Watch the two planets draw closer and closer to each other all month long, but they never actually meet. After coming within 3.5 degrees of Mars on June 30, Venus will begin pulling away again as it drops between the Earth and the sun.

On June 2, Gemini’s twin bright stars Pollux and Castor were just north, or to the right, of Venus. That same night, Mars was poised among the stars of the Beehive star cluster in Cancer, the Crab.

The Beehive star cluster is known by several other names, most notably Messier 44 (M44 for short), Nephelion (Greek for Little Cloud) and the Praesepe (Latin for Manger). Its fuzzy, cloud-like appearance was considered a mystery before Galileo turned his telescope on it in 1609 and discovered that it was composed of dozens of twinkly stars, resembling a swarm of bees buzzing around a hive. The Beehive is one of the closest star clusters to our solar system, lying at a distance of 590 light years. Seeing a dazzling planet like Mars surrounded by dozens of glittery stars is a very special treat, but you will need a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to really appreciate the view.

On June 4, Venus reached its greatest angular distance away from the sun for this cycle — a full 45 degrees above the setting sun. Then, on June 13, Venus took her turn stirring up in the Beehive. This amazing double-header of planets taking turns in the Beehive less than two weeks apart is exceedingly rare and easily made my list of the top ten celestial events for 2023.

On June 21, the first official day of summer, the thin crescent Moon will join the Venus-Mars pair for a close conjunction. You won’t want to miss this gorgeous grouping. No optical aid is needed to enjoy it. The moon remains close to the planets the next night, too.

For information about astronomy-related events in Steamboat Springs, including public star parties at CMC’s Ball Observatory, contact physics and astronomy instructor Paul McCudden, at pmccudden@coloradomtn.edu or 970-870-4537 or visit the SKY Club web page at ColoradoMtn.edu/skyclub .

Jimmy Westlake is adjunct professor of Physical Sciences at Colorado Mountain College and former director of the Rollins Planetarium at Young Harris College in Georgia and the St. Charles Parish Library Planetarium in Luling, Louisiana. His Celestial News column appears monthly in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Check out Jimmy’s astrophotography website at JWestlake.com .