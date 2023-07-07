Celestial News: Here come the dog days of summer

Late July and early August are often the hottest weeks of the summer for much of the northern hemisphere.

This stretch of sweltering temperatures has been referred to as “the dog days of summer” for centuries. Many folks today use the phrase without really knowing what it means or where it comes from, perhaps thinking that the hot weather is only suitable for dogs.

I suspect that dogs don’t enjoy the scorching heat any more than humans do.

The use of the phrase “dog days” can be traced back over 2,000 years to early Greek civilization. These careful sky watchers noticed that the sun, on its slow annual journey around the sky, passes the brightest star in our nighttime sky, Sirius, on July 22 each year.

For 20 days on either side of that date, the two brightest stars visible from Earth, the sun and Sirius, shine together in our daytime sky. Great thinkers long ago concluded that the extra light and energy provided by star Sirius in our daytime sky between July 3 and Aug. 11 made the days unusually hot.

Sirius is better known by its nickname, the Dog Star, so named because it marks the nose of Orion’s big hunting dog, Canis Major. The phrase “dog days of summer” refers to that 40-day stretch when both the Sun and the Dog Star, Sirius, are in our daytime sky at the same time.

During the dog days, the star Sirius can’t be observed because it is too close to the sun’s blinding glare, but after Aug. 11, early risers can spot Sirius once again, rising just before the sun does. That marks the end of the dog days.

In the winter months, Sirius can be seen twinkling brightly in our evening sky, not far from the belt of Orion.

Although the Dog Star is unusually bright — twice as bright as our second brightest star, Canopus — it is not bright enough to affect our temperatures here on Earth. The seasonal variations in temperature that we experience are due almost entirely to the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth on its axis.

The sun shines 12.7-billion times brighter in our sky than Sirius does, but that’s only because the sun is so much closer to us. Light from the sun reaches Earth in about 8 minutes, but light from Sirius requires about 8 years to reach Earth.

In truth, Sirius is the higher wattage star. If the sun were plucked from the center of our solar system and replaced by Sirius, the Dog Star would burn 23 times brighter than the sun does in our daytime sky. Now, that would be uncomfortable. Life on Earth would not be possible under those conditions, so, it’s a good thing that the Dog Star shines on us from a safe distance away.

For information about astronomy-related events in Steamboat Springs, including public star parties at CMC’s Ball Observatory, contact physics and astronomy instructor Paul McCudden, at pmccudden@coloradomtn.edu or 970-870-4537 or visit the SKY Club web page at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/skyclub .

Jimmy Westlake is adjunct professor of physical sciences at Colorado Mountain College and former director of the Rollins Planetarium at Young Harris College in Georgia and the St. Charles Parish Library Planetarium in Luling, Louisiana. Check out Jimmy’s astrophotography website at JWestlake.com .