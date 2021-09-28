Wedding for Maritza Wiedel & Wesley Brown
Maritza Wiedel & Wesley Brown
September 18, 2021
Maritza and Wes were married at Heritage Barn at Lake Catamount. Family and close friends joined for this Special Wedding and Celebrated to all the New Adventures they will Share Together.
