Wedding for Hannah Peterson and Daniel Wright

Wedding

Hannah Peterson and Daniel Wright

August 22, 2020

Hannah Carol Peterson and Daniel Marion Wright were married Saturday evening, August 22, 2020 in the beautiful backyard of the bride’s childhood home in Denver, Colorado. Natalie Wright performed the intimate and magical wedding ceremony, which included stories and toasts from family members, the couple’s loving vows and concluded with socially distanced outdoor dining and dancing.

Hannah is the daughter of Christa and John Peterson (Denver, CO) and the granddaughter of Carol and Chris Lockard (Cumberland, MD) and Jane “Bomber” McKnight (Oracle, AZ). She graduated from Mullen High School in 2009 and Colorado College in Colorado Springs in 2013 with a degree in Biology. Hannah received her Bachelor’s of Nursing degree and is now completing a Family Nurse Practitioner program, both at Regis University in Denver. Hannah works in the cardiac ICU and serves on the COVID unit at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Her wedding gown was from The Lovely Bride.

Daniel is the son of Teresa Wright and Steve Wolff and Jack and Kelly Wright, all of Cheyenne, WY, and grandson of Troy and Pam Lewis (Alvin, TX). He graduated from Lowell Whiteman School (now the Steamboat Mountain School) in Steamboat Springs in 2009 and Colorado College in 2013, studying anthropology, French and film. Daniel works at Exposure Labs in Boulder where he is a documentary producer known for The Social Dilemma (2020 Sundance Film Festival premier), The Human Element (2018), and Racing Extinction (2015).

Attendees included Hannah’s older sister, Emily and her fiancé, Charlie LeClair (Denver, CO), Hannah’s younger brother Jake and girlfriend, Kaitlyn Wegener (Johnstown, CO), and Daniel’s younger sisters Natalie and partner, Sophie Holtzmann (Chicago, IL) and Olivia (Steamboat Springs, CO). Contributing artists included photography by Ali Vagnini, videography by Matt Kennedy and Noshery Café designed the wedding cake.

The newlyweds have been true teammates for almost a decade since they met playing soccer at Colorado College. They enjoyed a honeymoon in Jackson and backpacking in the Wind River Range and now reside in Denver with their dog Knox. Because many friends and family were unable to attend their wedding this summer, Hannah and Daniel plan to renew their vows and hold a larger, safer celebration next August, 2021 in Steamboat Springs, CO.