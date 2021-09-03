Wedding for Amy and Jonathon Gamet
Amy and Jonathon Gamet
August 14, 2021
Amy and Jonathon Gamet were engaged with a heartfelt proposal at Greeley Hat works this spring. They married in Land O’ Lakes Wisconsin in a stunning northwoods wedding this summer, complete with dancing to live music under the stars and fireworks on the lake. The Groom arrived to the ceremony via pontoon boat and the Bride walked along a wooded path to meet him on the dock. Jonathon has grown a career at Steamboat Resort for the past 15 years and loves hunting, snowboarding and spending time in the forest. Amy’s writing career brought her to Steamboat and she loves to teach powerskating and ride horses. Their favorite activities together are paddleboarding, an all american roadtrip, mountain time and dancing to live music.
