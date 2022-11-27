Thank You for A Grateful Thanksgiving!
Our family is overwhelmed by the love and
support that the Steamboat
community has provided to our son Hazen IV, Erin and grandson
Hazen V. We just want to say THANKS for the LOVE, PRAYERS and FINANCIAL SUPPORT that continues to lift him up as he and his family whip this terrible disease. To his Friends, Doctors, Nurses and Medical staff we say Thanks for making this a
SPECIAL THANKSGIVING.
God Bless and Happy Thanksgiving.
The Kreis Family
