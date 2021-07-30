Special Event for Dental Record Pickup

Special Event

Dental Record Pickup

We are cleaning our office to make another room for treating our patients! Are you a patient that hasnt been in for a while but would still like your detal records?

At your request, copies of the pertinent information from your record can be made available to pickup. If you wish to recieve your dental records please come by the office to pick them up or give us a call!

1475 Pine Grove Road #107 Steamboat Springs

970- 8790-1959