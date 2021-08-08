Special Event for Audrey Light Temple

Special Event

Audrey Light Temple

Celebration of Life Aug. 11th at 10:00 A.M. at the Little Toots Park

Audrey Light Temple April 6, 1928—January 19, 2021 Audrey Light Temple passed away in Boulder, Colorado on January 19, 2021, from Covid. Audrey was born April 6, 1928 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to Anna and Clarence Light. Her parents owned F.M. Light and Sons and she would spend many hours at the store. She loved the outdoors, especially skiing. She was a member of the Steamboat Springs marching band on skis for the winter carnival. She attended the Steamboat Springs High School and graduated from Arizona State University in Tucson with a degree in Fine Arts. Audrey met Jim Temple while working on the Focus Ranch. They were married at the Steamboat Episcopal Church in 1951. Jim went on to found the Steamboat Ski area in 1959 and Audrey was very involved in every aspect of planning and construction at the ski area. Audrey was there in person for the “horseback approval” at the top of Storm Peak with Paul Hauck of the Forest Service when he decided to give formal approval to build the ski area. In what she considered one of her biggest accomplishments, Audrey founded the Little Toot Ski Club in 1958. The first races were behind Soda Creek Elementary. Little Toots is still active today and has produced many winter Olympians. Audrey and Jim had four children—Jeff, Jamie, Lisa, and Kristin (deceased). Audrey has two grandchildren, Parker and Brandon—whose parents are Jeff and Kim Temple. Audrey is preceded in death by her daughter Kristin and husband Jim Temple. Audrey’s sister Annabeth Lockhart resides in Steamboat Springs. A celebration of life will be held for Audrey on August 11th, at 10:00 A.M. at Little Toots Park. Light snacks will be served.