Graduation for Sierra Zoe Kestrel Bennett-Manke
Sierra Zoe Kestrel Bennett-Manke
May 29, 2021
The bars were set high and you exceeded all of them. Ski Meister, Muir Trail, Germany, A Thousand River Miles, Too many books to count, Gardener, Chef, West Point and so much more. A joy watching you grow up and you’re just starting… We love you.
