Graduation for Brick Everett Dalsis
Brick Everett Dalsis
May 29, 2021
We are extremely proud of Brick and all of his accomplishments thus far! Celebrate his success and the brightness of all that’s ahead.
We salute Brick who graduated with honors and was selected by The College Board as a National Rurual and Small Town Recognition Program winner. He earned this recognition because of his remarkable academic achievements and outstanding performance.
Congratulations to him on being awarded the Colorado Scholars Fund! He will be attending Colorado School of Mines in the fall.
Let the adventures begin and may there be many!!!
