Anniversary for Sam & Linda Dilley
Sam & Linda Dilley
December 10, 2020
60 Year Anniversary
Congratulations to Sam and Linda Dilley
celebrating 60 years of marriage!
The happy couple live in Yampa near the flat tops and have spent over half of their marriage, or 30 years, in South Routt County.
We are truly blessed that our parents are still together and happily married. They have showed us, along with their grandchildren and great grandchildren, the meaning of true love.
Please feel free to give them a call, send notes or congratulate them when you see them in town.
Sixty Years of Marriage – Congratulations!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User