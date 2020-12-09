Anniversary for Sam & Linda Dilley | SteamboatToday.com
Anniversary for Sam & Linda Dilley

Anniversary

Sam & Linda Dilley

December 10, 2020

60 Year Anniversary

Congratulations to Sam and Linda Dilley

celebrating 60 years of marriage!

The happy couple live in Yampa near the flat tops and have spent over half of their marriage, or 30 years, in South Routt County.

We are truly blessed that our parents are still together and happily married. They have showed us, along with their grandchildren and great grandchildren, the meaning of true love.

Please feel free to give them a call, send notes or congratulate them when you see them in town.

Sixty Years of Marriage – Congratulations!

Celebrations
