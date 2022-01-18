Celebration set for Jan. 23 for new lift at Howelsen Hill
A community celebration is planned for Sunday, Jan. 23, to welcome the new Barrows Chairlift at Howelsen Hill Ski Area.
The celebration gets underway with coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts at 9:15 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting and remarks at 9:30 a.m.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a free ski Sunday, in addition to commemorative giveaways, a Smartwool lounge and scavenger hunts.
The new Barrows lift began operations at the end of December. It can carry up to three people and runs much faster than the previous one that had been in operation for decades. Skiing at Howelsen Hill is free every Sunday.
